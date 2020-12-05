AUSTIN, Texas — There were two confirmed tornadoes in Bastrop County Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service confirmed that one tornado impacted McMahan in Caldwell County and the other tornado impacted west of Smithville in Bastrop County.

The tornado in Caldwell County was going NE at 30 mph at 9:48 a.m. on May 12. The second tornado near Upton, Texas, just northwest of Smithville, Texas, was reported by the National Weather Service at 11:03 a.m.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service confirmed the two tornadoes were both EF-0 with winds of 80 mph to 85 mph.

No injuries were reported.

There was also a tornado watch in place for Travis and Hays County. A tornado watch is not a threat of a tornado but means the weather conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms that are capable of producing tornadoes.

There was also a flood advisory issued for Travis, Hays and Comal counties until 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

A video of the second confirmed tornado in Upton, Texas, was shared on Twitter. The tornado reportedly touched down off of FM 2571.

Here is more video of the tornado near Smithville sent to KVUE Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon by Derek Crunk:

WATCH: How the Bastrop County tornadoes developed

