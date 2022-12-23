Gas service returns to Central Texas left without heat after hard freeze Friday

Many residents, including those in Round Rock, Cedar Park and Leander, have stated they have been without heat since at least 5 a.m. this morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Residents across Central Texas are reporting that they have no gas service early Friday morning.

After the temperatures across the area dropped below freezing overnight, multiple residents across Central Texas have reported to KVUE that their energy provider ATMOS Energy has stopped service and currently do not have any heating in their homes.

"Appears to be low gas pressure. Stove gas won't stay on, and house won't heat," one viewer texted KVUE regarding the situation. "My house is now 60 and going down. No gas to heat."

The Dallas-based natural gas company has closed their customer service line for the holiday weekend in an announcement made on Twitter.

Our Customer Service lines are closed today, December 23, and Monday, December 26.



Smell Gas? Act Fast! Leave the area immediately. From a safe distance, call 911 and our 24/7 emergency line: 866.322.8667. #MerryChristmas to those celebrating! pic.twitter.com/xzAXPto74J — atmosenergy (@atmosenergy) December 23, 2022

Many residents, including those in Round Rock, Cedar Park and Leander, have stated they have been without heat since at least 5 a.m. this morning. The hard freeze and wind chill advisory are forecasted to stay until midday Saturday, with temperatures that will not rise above freezing for more than 12 hours.

"ATMOS Energy is absent. No communication, they are closed," another viewed texted KVUE. "One person got through on the emergency line and was told that demand is too high and it will resolve itself when it warms up."

KVUE reached out to ATMOS Energy for comment on what is being done to provide those with gas. As of 10:30 a.m., there has been no response.

ATMOS Energy announced on Twitter at 11:22 a.m. that for those in need of service, the company is experiencing high call volume due to the cold temperatures. For those that have no gas, they are advised to stay on the line and wait for an agent.

We are experiencing high call volumes due to colder than normal temperatures and there may be a significant wait time to speak with an agent. If this is an emergency, please hold and an agent will answer your call as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/tEd2WkKRvY — atmosenergy (@atmosenergy) December 23, 2022

The City of Leander tweeted out at 11:25 a.m. that officials are working with ATMOS Energy to ensure residents have power and heat once again.

Atmos Energy is experiencing all-time high gas demands as a result of inclement weather, customers are experiencing outages. The City of Leander is working with Atmos officials to assist where possible and communicate with affected residents. Atmos info: https://t.co/ZJ6PsWV2An — City of Leander (@CityofLeander) December 23, 2022

The Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) said in a Friday night update that gas pressure had improved in the affected areas and that Atmos brought in CNG for its systems. The commission added that the company is maintaining employees in the area overnight.

"We're in constant contact with Atmos to ensure that affected residents stay safe and warm," the RRC said in part.

In a further update from the RRC on Saturday, the agency stated that Atmos has restored gas pressure in the affected local areas and it had returned to normal as of early afternoon Friday.

"Pressure continues to hold this morning [and] technicians continue to remain in the area to monitor the system," the RRC explained.

For those with low gas pressure, the company provided tips on their website on how to conserve gas during periods of extreme cold temperatures. These include:

Not using your natural gas fireplace

Lowering the thermostat to 68 degrees

Lower the water heater temperature to 120 degrees

Unplug electronic devices and turn off any lights that are not being used

Reduce showering and avoid taking baths

Refrain from using large appliances like a washing machine, dryer, oven and dishwasher until gas levels return

Limit opening an oven door while it is in use

Do not use the pool heater if you have a pool. Run the pool pump during the coldest part of the day to prevent water freezing

Down in Caldwell County, Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative said it had restored power to all 2,100 customers experiencing outages around Dale by 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The energy provider also said power was restored Friday morning to more than 1,000 customers east of Lockhart.

UPDATE: @ 3:30 p.m. power was restored to all members near Dale in Caldwell County. We hope everyone has a great, safe holiday weekend. Thank you for your support, patience and understanding during this difficult day. https://t.co/6EnCjZLmE9 — Bluebonnet Electric (@BluebonnetCoop) December 23, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.