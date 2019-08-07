TEXAS, USA —

Be informed Make a plan Build a kit.

These are the three simple steps that The Texas Department of State Health Services is encouraging the community to take part in to ensure preparation for a natural disaster.

They are calling it being, "Texas Ready."

“Texas has more declared disasters than any other state, so we all have to be Texas ready at all times,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS commissioner. “If you wait until you see a disaster coming, you’ve missed the opportunity to make the best preparations possible, so please don’t delay.”

With summer and hurricane season increasing, the DSHS wants residents to double-check their households and make sure they have enough to survive if an emergency takes place.

The average amount of storage-items should last at least three days. It is also important to know where to go if you need to evacuate.

This disturbance in the Gulf could build to become the second named storm of the season.

To elaborate on the three "Texas Ready" steps:

Be informed: Be aware of the possible hazards that could affect your area. Stay in tune with weather watches and warnings. Monitor reputable sources of information. Heed the advice of local and state leaders in an emergency.

Make a plan: Gather the members of your household to create a plan together. Decide what you’ll do if you need to shelter in your home and where you’ll go and how to get there in case of an evacuation. Know how you’ll stay in contact. Don’t forget to plan for pets. Write it all down and practice.

Build a kit: Create a disaster supply kit that will last at least three days with things like food that doesn’t require cooking, one gallon of water per person per day, a battery- or crank-powered radio, backup batteries, a first aid kit, and any necessary medical, baby or pet supplies. Store copies of important documents in a waterproof container you can take with you, including identification, medications, and copies of prescriptions, vehicle titles, and insurance and bank information.

