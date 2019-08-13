SAN ANTONIO — It has been a drier past few days for the Alamo City and as we move throughout the week ahead it looks like the drier conditions will continue.

For the week ahead, we are only expecting slight chances for rain for the middle to the end of the week with no chances for rain into the weekend and early next week.

The higher rain chances are expected to stay north of San Antonio into Central Texas for the next seven days, with lower amounts of rainfall still expected.

In the San Antonio area, we can expect anywhere from no rain at all, to maybe up to a quarter of an inch, but most of us will make it through the week ahead without a drop of rain.

Dry conditions continue for the week ahead.

Andrew Wilson

High pressure that has been situated over our region has been keeping us drier, but thankfully, the area of high pressure will shift to the west slightly, giving us the possibility for a brief stray shower or two for the middle to the end of the week.

Tuesday reached 103 degrees in San Antonio, making it the hottest day of 2019 so far.

With the limited chances for rain and the lower chances for rainfall expected, drought conditions will likely worsen. Abnormally dry conditions are currently in place for nearly all of the KENS5 viewing area with some spots experiencing a moderate drought.

Due to the drier conditions, some counties have been placed under a burn ban. If you are not within a burn ban, you should still use extra caution if burning outside, as vegetation will continue to become drier as no rainfall to a limited amount is expected for the week ahead.

The Edwards Aquifer has also been falling and we could use a good, soaking rain to fill it back up. The stage of the aquifer on Tuesday was 667.8', which is a drop by nearly a full foot within the last 24-hours.

Edwards Aquifer falling.

KENS 5

