SAN ANTONIO — Many San Antonians remember the shattered car and home windows and roofs after the hail storm on April 12, 2016 that set records for insurance claims and jammed up the insurance claim filing system for months.

The hail storm caused $1.4 billion in insured losses for homes and cars and is considered one of the most expensive in history.

For several weeks after storm, insurance companies had to deal with a massive influx of claims by setting up "pop-up" claims checkpoints and brought in fleets of rental cars from other Texas cities.

Some insurance companies even used drones to survey home damage when there were not enough insurance adjusters to make to every home.

Coincidentally, people in counties west of San Antonio had a similar experience on the evening before the fourth anniversary.

Take a look at some photos from Saturday night from the Del Rio area:

No injuries or major damage were reported from the storm Saturday in Del Rio.

