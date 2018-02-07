Enrique Gutierrez takes his four kids to the park every week. He says that during the summertime, they go as often as they can.

"To blow out their energy and get their energy out," he said.

This week is no exception, even though some doctors are saying it's the week to stay home.

A phenomenon called Saharan Dust has traveled across the Atlantic Ocean to the Lone Star State. Allergen specialist Dennis Dilley says that about 20 percent of people feel the effects of the dust from Africa.

"You may have some mucus in your chest, have a hard time breathing," Dilley said.

Headaches, sinus pressure, and a sore throat are other effects. Those sensitive to mold are most likely to feel the ailments.

Typical allergy medications won't help, according to Dilley.

"The medicine you may usually take to protect yourself from cedar or oak are going to fail you," he explained. "It's the same as if you burnt something in your kitchen and filled it with smoke. You need to get out of that."

In other words, the best prescription is to stay indoors. Dilley says that changing air filters in your vehicle can ease the side-effects too. But if you absolutely need to get outside like Enrique and his family?

"Drink more water, drink more clean fluids. And when you get inside, you can get saline solutions," Dilley noted.

Effects from the Saharan Dust won't last longer than two weeks, according to Dilley.

Enrique says that his family plans to enjoy the outdoors as long as his family feels fine. But at the first sign of trouble, they'll follow doctor's orders and find fun indoors.

