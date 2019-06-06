SAN ANTONIO — Just under 875 CPS Energy customers people are without power Saturday night following a number of storms that moved throughout the city Thursday, according to CPS Energy.

That number is down from the 50,000 customers that were without power at the height of the storms.

In order to provide San Antonio residents with an opportunity to stay in an air-conditioned facility Saturday night, the City’s Emergency Operation Center has collaborated with the Red Cross to open an overnight cooling center.

The facility is the Alamo Convocation Center located at 110 Tuleta, at Stadium Drive San Antonio, TX 78207. The Red Cross will manage the facility.

VIA will provide free rides to residents needing transportation to the cooling centers. Information about this free transportation option can be obtained on VIA's website or by calling 210-362-2020.

The City of Alamo Heights says that 229,723 customers experienced either a momentary or sustained outage during this storm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for San Antonio, Lackland Air Force Base, and Kirby around 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Storms brought heavy gusts and hail to the San Antonio area just north of downtown.

CPS Energy crews have been working since Thursday night to restore power throughout the city. A spokesperson said the remaining cases will be the most difficult to restore.

View CPS Outage Map here

Additionally, the City of San Antonio's Transportation and Capital Improvements Department says 172 traffic signals were affected by the storm.

