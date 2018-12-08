Uvalde County — Twenty-seven people were successfully rescued from high waters in Uvalde County Sunday afternoon, according to the Uvalde County Sheriff's Office.

Many were trapped in by high water fro the Nueces River at Chalk Bluff Park. UCSO said first responders from across the area joined in on the effort.

Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office attempting to rescue those trapped by high water. Holt Helicopters, out of Uvalde, TX, is assisting emergency personnel and delivering life jackets to those stranded. Great teamwork among Texans! #txwx (Video from Uvalde County SO Facebook) pic.twitter.com/CpdRW0mePu — Zach Holder (@ZachHolderWx) August 12, 2018

y’all please pray for fellow wildcat coaches that are stuck at chalk bluff park, they are flooded in. one family is stuck in a tree, their truck floated away... we haven’t heard from two families — alyssa (@alyssaadelgadoo) August 12, 2018

A flash flood warning was issued for Kinney County and the northwestern part of Uvalde County through 1:00 pm Sunday.

9:37 am - new flash flood warning out for northwestern Kinney County as up to 3 inches of rain has fallen there in the last hour. Rain is coming to an end across Uvalde County, but the flash flood threat still continues. pic.twitter.com/fc7DQAPvg0 — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) August 12, 2018

Flash Flood Warning continues for Cline TX until 1:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/D7ZKqWHbhr — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) August 12, 2018

Up to three inches of rain has been reported in Kinney County. Several high-water rescues were reported Chalk Bluff Park.

Here's video footage of the swollen Nueces River at the Mile 19 Bridge on Highway 55 in Uvalde County (lat/lon: 29.40 N, 100.00 W). Up to 8-9 inches of rain fell in & around this area in the span of about 3 hours earlier this morning. Video courtesy of Lonnie Davenport. pic.twitter.com/RFV6BfhnvF — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) August 12, 2018

There’s also a small chance of rain in our area on Monday, at 20 percent.

Enjoy it while you can because we’re in for an extended period of dry weather after the clouds clear out starting Tuesday sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 90s, close to triple digits, return.

