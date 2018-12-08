Uvalde County — Twenty-seven people were successfully rescued from high waters in Uvalde County Sunday afternoon, according to the Uvalde County Sheriff's Office.
Many were trapped in by high water fro the Nueces River at Chalk Bluff Park. UCSO said first responders from across the area joined in on the effort.
A flash flood warning was issued for Kinney County and the northwestern part of Uvalde County through 1:00 pm Sunday.
Up to three inches of rain has been reported in Kinney County. Several high-water rescues were reported Chalk Bluff Park.
There’s also a small chance of rain in our area on Monday, at 20 percent.
Enjoy it while you can because we’re in for an extended period of dry weather after the clouds clear out starting Tuesday sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 90s, close to triple digits, return.