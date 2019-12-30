SAN ANTONIO — 2019 will wrap up as a dry year across San Antonio as rainfall totals for the year are more than 10 inches below the annual average.

In 2019, rainfall totals only added up to a little more than 22 inches.

Typically, by December 29, we should see 32.08 inches of rainfall in San Antonio, but we are more than 10 inches below that number after a drier past few months.

2019 to end with below-average rainfall

Andrew Wilson

Each month in 2019 brought below-average rainfall with the exception of April and June. June came in as the wettest month for San Antonio with more than five inches of rainfall. Our driest month of 2019 was one month later, in July, when we had only 0.14 inches of rain.

The rest of 2019 will bring dry weather, including through New Year's Eve, but rain will move in for the morning hours on New Year's Day, hopefully starting us off on the right foot as we try to recover from the 2019 drought.

Severe drought is still an issue across much of the Texas Hill Country and some areas are still in an extreme drought.

2019 to end with below-average rainfall

Andrew Wilson

Rain won't be an issue as the clock strikes midnight in South Texas to start off 2020, but we will experience some rainfall as we move throughout the morning hours of Wednesday and all of the way through Thursday.

2019 to end with below-average rainfall

Andrew Wilson

2019 to end with below-average rainfall

Andrew Wilson

At first, it looked like we could see a good amount of rainfall for the first two days of 2020, but now it is looking like it won't be as much. Expect half of an inch or less across our region over the next seven days. Higher amounts of rainfall will be seen for parts of Houston and East Texas.

2019 to end with below-average rainfall

Andrew Wilson

There is some hope for more rain in the area as we move through the first full week of 2020 with above-average rainfall possible for our region.

2019 to end with below-average rainfall

Andrew Wilson

