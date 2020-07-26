Wanting to travel? Virtual Reality headsets could help fill the void

VR headsets allow you to explore destinations around the country, or, around the world, in the comfort of your home.

If you planned a big vacation to see the world, you can still go. Well, virtually.

Virtual Reality headsets are starting to trend across social media. They allow you to explore destinations around the country, or, around the world, in the comfort of your home.

There are multiple options to choose from, like the B Next VR Headset, Destek, Hey Time Traveler and Merge, just to name a few. They averaged around $35, but some can go into the $100s or more, according to Amazon.

So, how does it work? We searched "Travel VR" on the app store. There are a ton to choose from, so it comes down to personal preference. After downloading the one you like, you can choose a location you want to visit. You then slip your smartphone into the designated slot in front of the lenses and begin your adventure.

You're able to turn 360 degrees and view the destination of your choice. You can spend minutes at one location, or you can spend hours. You are your own tour guide.