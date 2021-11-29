Travel Tuesday offers trip bargains

The deals do not end when Cyber Monday does. There are still plenty of bargains to buy, especially when it comes to travel.

SAN ANTONIO — It is a fairly new deal day: Travel Tuesday. The pandemic dampened this shopping holiday previously, but it is expected to be back Tuesday and better than ever.

Many of us are ready to get away after staying close to home during the pandemic. Tuesday may be one of the best days to book a trip if you have been dreaming of a destination near or far and want a deal.

“Travel Deal Tuesday is the very best time to get a deal in the post-Thanksgiving time frame,” said Trae Bodge, a smart saving expert. “On top of that, they are offering exclusive deals in addition to regular, exciting travel deals. They’re offering $100 off to places like Venice, Santorini, the Maldives.”

“Generally, we see as much as 80 percent off in some cases, depending on what of booking you’re making,” said Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst for Dealnews.com. “So maybe it’s hotel stays, maybe it’s a last-minute cruise because you need some warmer weather in the midst of the cold. You can find some really great deals on Travel Tuesday.”