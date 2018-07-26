SAN ANTONIO - For those looking to plan a last-minute summer getaway, you will also want to make sure your car is in good shape to make the drive.

AAA Texas TripTik planner identifies routes and rest areas.

1-hour road trip

Fredericksburg

1.5-hour road trip

San Angelo

Luckenbach

Marble Falls

Johnson City

2-hour road trip

Buchanan Lake

Llano

7.5-hour road trip

Palo Duro Canyon State Park (“Grand Canyon of Texas”)

Before you go, make sure to check your tire pressure, lights and pack a properly inflated spare.

AAA Texas has some advice for if your car breaks down.

