SAN ANTONIO - For those looking to plan a last-minute summer getaway, you will also want to make sure your car is in good shape to make the drive.
AAA Texas TripTik planner identifies routes and rest areas.
1-hour road trip
- Fredericksburg
1.5-hour road trip
- San Angelo
- Luckenbach
- Marble Falls
- Johnson City
2-hour road trip
- Buchanan Lake
- Llano
7.5-hour road trip
- Palo Duro Canyon State Park (“Grand Canyon of Texas”)
Before you go, make sure to check your tire pressure, lights and pack a properly inflated spare.
AAA Texas has some advice for if your car breaks down.
