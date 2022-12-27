As Southwest is 'imploding,' how are other US airlines doing?

Southwest has canceled more than 2,600 flights on Tuesday, which is significantly more than the other U.S.-based airlines combined.

DALLAS — Southwest Airlines continues to deal with major issues that have led to thousands of cancellations and have even left customers stranded at airports.

On Monday, the day after Christmas, Southwest canceled 2,900 (70%) flights, according to FlightAware. And then another 2,600 (64%) flights were canceled by the Dallas-based carrier on Tuesday.

The president of the union that represents the Southwest Airlines flight attendants described the situation by saying the carrier is "imploding." The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association president attributed the travel nightmare to issues with the company's processes, IT and infrastructure.

"Unfortunately, our customers are bearing the brunt of it," union president Casey Murray said in a statement to ABC News. "... It is simply a failure of Southwest management."

While Southwest looks to improve their situation, here's a look at how other U.S.-based airlines are doing amid a still-busy holiday travel season.

American Airlines

FlightAware on Tuesday showed 25 cancellations and 817 delays for American Airlines.

In a statement this week, the Fort Worth-based carrier said it's been working under normal operations since Christmas Day after a "challenging" Friday, Dec. 23.

"American’s operation, like the entire industry, was heavily impacted by Winter Storm Elliott... American canceled only 31 mainline and regional flights out of more than 3,800 yesterday — more than half of them tied to the Buffalo airport closure — and the numbers are similar today.

... Our quick recovery was only made possible by the American team working diligently at our airports, on our aircraft and in our operations and reservation centers."

Delta Air Lines

Around the U.S., Delta Air Lines has canceled 35 flights and delayed 624 others on Tuesday, according to FlightAware.

In a statement, the airline said it's been working to stabilize operations after an arctic blast hit the country before the Christmas weekend.

"With constraints brought on by bitter cold temperatures, high winds and winter precipitation now moderating for much of the U.S., Delta people have been working hard behind the scenes to stabilize operations Tuesday.

That stability is expected to remain throughout the week and through the New Year’s holiday weekend.

... When necessary, we strive to cancel flights well in advance of scheduled departure to allow our customers to adjust their plans before going to the airport."

United Airlines

United Airlines canceled 73 (2%) flights and delayed another 548 on Tuesday, according to FlightAware.

In a notice to customers, United said it would be waiving any change fees or difference in fare for those needing to rebook flights that were purchased by Dec. 25 and for any travel dates between Dec. 26 and Dec. 29 due to East Coast weather and travel dates between Dec. 26 and Dec. 30 due to Rocky Mountain area weather.

Spirit Airlines

Low-cost airline Spirit is dealing with the second-most cancellations out of all U.S.-based carriers.

According to FlightAware, Spirit canceled 93 (11%) flights on Tuesday and delayed another 280.

Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines canceled 75 (9%) flights and delayed 166 on Tuesday, according to FlightAware.

Frontier Airlines