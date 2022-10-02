Know when to spend, save on travel

Save or Splurge: We all deserve to enjoy a fabulous vacation, but the bills can easily add up. KENS 5 explains when to spend and where to save.

SAN ANTONIO — Deciding to spend or splurge on a vacation really depends on how you travel and what your priorities are. Think about how you are going to be using your lodging before you book.

Knowing how you will be using your room can help you determine whether to save or splurge.

“If I’m going to tour a big city, I know I’m not going to be in my hotel room for a long time, so I’m going to save on that,” said Andrea Woroch, a smart shopping expert. “But if I’m going to the beach with my kids and I’m going to be in my hotel room a lot and I want to have access to a pool and maybe poolside services like – you know, dining and drinks – then I’m going to splurge on the hotel because that’s actually going to make my trip.”

You can still find savings on a room by joining a hotel chain’s reward program. Or maybe you can cut back on airfare to save on the trip.

“I’m not going to fly first class just because I get a glass of champagne on the way to the Bahamas,” said Trae Bodge, a smart saving expert. “I’m willing to sit in coach comfortably, you know, and get a better deal. The flight is such a small portion of the trip that I’m willing to kind of suck it up and do better on the flight and spend more on the hotel.”