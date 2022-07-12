'San Antonio, we now have spirit' | Spirit Airlines now offered in SA airport

Spirit Airlines will now be offering flights to two special places out of San Antonio, the airline announced Tuesday.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio International Airport on Tuesday announced a new airline that will be added to the fleet.

Spirit Airlines announced they will be serving customers in the Alamo City with flights to Orlando and Las Vegas.

Spirit Airlines prides themselves on being a green airline in terms of fuel efficiency, being budget friendly and having a lot of options for places to fly, according to the airline.

San Antonio is the fourth Texas city to be added following Houston, Dallas and Austin.

"We look forward to being here in San Antonio," the airline says.

24 new planes are expected to be added this year and 33 next year, the airline said.