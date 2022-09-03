Prices on flights expected to soar as jet fuel costs increase

The climbing cost of gas also means you will be paying more for flights.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Spring break travel is already in full swing. Flights right now cost almost the same as in 2019 before the pandemic, but expect those prices to continue to skyrocket.

“I would say that, you know, travelers will feel sticker shock if jet fuel prices continue to rise and airlines have to pass that cost on,” said Adit Damodaran, an economist with flight price tracking app Hopper.

As gas prices rise, jet fuel costs more.

“Jet fuel prices -- they’re about $2.86 per gallon right now,” said Damodaran. “That’s up from $1.30 per gallon at the start of 2021. So, over the course of the year, jet fuel prices have increased over 100 percent. That’s going to lead to higher airfare going into the second half of 2022, and it’s already showing up in spring break airfare.”

It is possible the price of jet fuel could continue to increase.

“Especially if the situation in Ukraine and Russia leads to higher fuel prices and has a more prolonged conflict, that would increase jet fuel prices further down the line and contribute to even higher airfare than what we’re already seeing at the moment,” said Damodaran.

How do you get the best price on a flight? You will want to book at least three to four weeks before your flight to get the cheapest price.

“We’re coming up on the window for summer booking,” said Damodaran. “You should start to look at those summer trips. Consider booking them around April or May.”

If you know you will be flying later in the year, maybe even for the holidays, start using a flight price tracking app now, like Hopper, so you can be alerted to the best price as soon as becomes available.