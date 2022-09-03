Oklahoma City becomes 40th non-stop flight destination from San Antonio

Southwest Airlines is offering flights from SAT to OKC six out of seven days a week. The lowest price each way is posted as $59.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio International Airport (SAT) has added another city to its growing list of non-stop destinations. Oklahoma City is now on the list of Southwest Airlines' cities with six days a week to choose from.

The non-stop flight service began Sunday out of SAT. Travelers can choose any day of the week, except for Saturdays, to make the 407-mile trip. The average flight time from SAT to Will Rogers World Airport (OKC) is one hour and 25 minutes.

SAT announced the news on Sunday afternoon on Facebook, showing a fast-forwarded video of passengers walking into a jetway to board the airline's inaugural flight. The airline's calendar shows flights leaving SAT on Sundays at 3:15 p.m. and arriving at 4:35 p.m. On the flip side, returning non-stop flights are scheduled to depart at 5:25 p.m. and arrive at 6:45 p.m. in San Antonio.

Board faster, fly easier with SAT and SWA! New Air Service Alert 🚨 The inaugural Southwest Airlines flight from SAT to Will Rogers World Airport is now boarding! #flyEasier from SAT to OKC with 6 weekly nonstops 🛫🛬🛫🛬 #flySanAntonio Posted by San Antonio International Airport on Sunday, April 3, 2022

The lowest price each way is posted as $59 on Southwest Airlines' Low Fare Calendar, with reservations available through November 5, 2022.

"Southwest flies nonstop from Oklahoma City to San Antonio once per day from Monday through Friday," Southwest Airlines' website states as a response to one of nine questions it said it hears the most. "There are 60 weekly flights from Oklahoma City to San Antonio on Southwest Airlines."

The same trip is estimated to take at least seven hours by car.