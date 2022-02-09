More than half the country is traveling this Labor Day weekend, survey shows

The Vacationer’s travel survey also reports that 16% of travelers will take to the skies this Labor Day weekend.

SAN ANTONIO — If you have plans to get away this Labor Day weekend, more than half the county has the same idea. A travel survey from the Vacationer shows that 53 percent of people plan to travel for the holiday weekend. About 36 percent of those people will drive to their destination.

That has AAA Texas anticipating a busy next few days. Spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said with so many people traveling to destinations like South Padre Island, Port Aransas, Fredericksburg and Austin, they expect to come to the roadside rescue of close to 18,000 stranded drivers.

“And the top reasons for that – dead batteries, flat tires and engine problems,” Armbruster said. “So making sure your vehicle is properly maintained, making sure it’s prepared for a road trip, is definitely a good idea so you can avoid that roadside emergency.”

Armbruster said it’s also important to pack an emergency kit filled with things like food, water and jumper cables, just in case.

The Vacationer’s travel survey also reports that 16 percent of travelers will take to the skies this Labor Day weekend.

If you’re driving yourself to the San Antonio International Airport, you have a few parking options for your weekend getaway.

The Short-Term parking garage is closest to the terminals. It will cost you $27 a day to leave your car there. The Long-Term garage is $16 a day. The Economy lot is farthest from the terminals, but it's the most economical option at eight dollars a day. It also offers a free shuttle service that runs every six minutes.