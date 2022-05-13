How will San Antonio's draft budget allocate funds for road repairs?

"A district that has very poor streets is going to get the most money, regardless of size," councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez said.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's City Council is poised to change the way it prioritizes infrastructure projects, according to a draft version of the coming year's budget proposal.

If policymakers enact the idea, council members would spend the most money on road repairs in districts where road conditions are worst.

"A district that has very poor streets is going to get the most money, regardless of size," said councilmember Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, who represents the east side's District 2.

McKee-Rodriguez pushed for the formula adjustment, arguing it would ensure pavement quality is consistent across San Antonio by 2030.

"Every district will be within margins of each other," he said.

For years, policymakers doled out money for road projects so that each council district got the same amount of cash. Five years ago, council adopted an "equity lens" that adjusted appropriations based on a district's size and the conditions of its roads.

Now, San Antonio leaders appear poised to make a road network's letter-grade the only metric that determines its funding.

"If you were to put every 'F' street in a bucket and say, 'I'm going to pull one out,'" McKee-Rodriguez started. "If, 17 percent of the time, you're going to pull a District 2 street, then District 2 should get 17 percent of the money."

Other councilmembers appear to be on board with the idea, McKee-Rodriguez said. Leaders had lengthy conversations about reframing the city's equity lens during bond proposal discussions this spring.