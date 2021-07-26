'It's like a death trap': Stretch of I-45 in Houston is deadliest road in North America, report finds

The data compiled by Budget Direct found I-45 averages 56.5 fatal accidents for every 100 miles. In 2019, 73 people died on the stretch that runs through Houston.

HOUSTON — Another Houston highway is getting national attention for all the wrong reasons.

Marcelino Benito will have more on this story tonight on KHOU 11 News at 10 p.m.

A new report from Budget Direct found that I-45 is the most dangerous road in the country. The most dangerous stretch is the portion of 45 that runs through Houston, according to the report.

I-45 between Galveston and Dallas, according to the report, averages 56.5 fatal accidents for every 100 miles of road. The stretch of I-45 that runs through Houston is the most lethal, accounting for 73 deaths in 2019, the report said.

Marcelino Benito on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

"Right now it's like a death trap," one driver said.

For years, the I-45 Houston Improvement Project has been in the works, but it's currently on pause.