Have you ever been inside a luxury RV? See it for yourself here

BOERNE, Texas — So you want to get out of the house, but you want to keep you and your loved ones safe in the pandemic? Well, Explore USA RV Supercenter has a solution you may be interested in — buying a trailer and hitting the road in your own luxury space.

The company told us that sales have been "booming" recently because many people are cautious of staying in hotels in the pandemic. So, a workaround is having your own mobile home that allows you to travel while maintaining social distancing.

With RV's being all the rage, we figured we'd check them out for ourselves at the Boerne location. We asked to see three trailers: one of their more affordable units, a middle-tier and one of their most expensive.

Which one do you think you would want to vacation in? You'll have to watch to find out:

Sales manager Darrell Hastings also sent us photos of the one of the most affordable RV's money can buy on their lot — the 250 BH Prowler. It usually goes for around $15,000 and can house a family looking to travel without breaking the bank.

250BH Prowler at Explore USA RV Supercenter 1/21

They also have pre-owned inventory that you can find here. For more information about Explore USA, visit their website.