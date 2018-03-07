Families across San Antonio are gearing up for the Fourth of July holiday. For many, this means a road trip.

AAA reports 44 million Americans are hitting the road this July 4th. That’s up 3 percent from 2016. One thing that’s helping those drivers: lower gas prices.

Earlier this year, Gas Buddy projected that gas prices this summer would be worse than 2014.

Prices did rise, but they have come back down, and that’s welcome news to drivers. Right now, gas is about $2.51 a gallon, down 16 cents compared to last month. But it’s 55 cents more than this time last year.

GasBuddy does offer tools to help you find cheap gas, but we want to warn you to use these tools carefully.

Right now – LS Food Mart is listed as having gas at 2.16 making it the cheapest in San Antonio.

We checked it out; however, we found they haven’t had any fuel for sale in a month! So these prices may not always be accurate.

Drivers say prices aren’t really impacting their plans, and they expect things to get pricey this time of year.

One driver said that if you drive patiently - and not with a lead foot - you’ll save gas and avoid accidents. That’s what he’s hoping for this Fourth of July.

