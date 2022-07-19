Frontier announces new non-stop Denver flight to Texas

DENVER — Travelers have a new option when flying between Colorado and the Lone Star State.
Frontier Airlines announced on Tuesday a new daily non-stop flight between Denver International Airport (DIA) and Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport (HOU).
Frontier said its new flight will operate daily beginning Wednesday, Sept. 7.
The airline will launch the service with fares as low as $69.
"We are excited to announce a new ultra low-fare flight option between Denver and Houston Hobby with daily nonstop service beginning in September," said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines.
"There is strong consumer demand for flights between these two destinations and consumers can now enjoy the convenience and affordability of Frontier’s 'Low Fares Done Right.'"
