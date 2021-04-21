Nonstop flights coming soon for New York, Boston out of San Antonio

Starting in October, JetBlue Airways is offering non-stop flights from the Lone Star state to the east coast.

SAN ANTONIO — Headed to the Big Apple or Boston? Here's the quickest way to get there from San Antonio.

Starting in October, JetBlue Airways is offering non-stop flights to New York City and Boston. City leaders gathered at San Antonio International Airport (SAT) to welcome JetBlue Airways to the lineup on Wednesday morning to share the big news officially.

The above video is from a story in December 2020.

Prior to the pandemic, more than 250,000 travelers flew to Boston and New York City out of SAT. San Antonio is one of seven cities being added to the discount airline's service map.

It’s official — @JetBlue is coming to @SATairport.



SAT✈️JFK

SAT✈️BOS



Coming October ‘21: Nonstop service to New York & Boston. pic.twitter.com/rd7Vyv97CI — Mayor Ron | Wear a mask! 😷 (@Ron_Nirenberg) April 21, 2021

“Today is an exciting day as we not only welcome a phenomenal new airline partner in JetBlue, but also new nonstop service to Boston and New York. Boston has been our largest unserved market for many years and we’re thrilled that JetBlue is planting its roots in San Antonio to offer more options to our traveling public,” said Jesus H. Saenz, Jr., IAP, Director of Airports, San Antonio Airport System.

JetBlue is the sixth largest airlines in the United States and is known for offering low fares. It also touts it offers the "most generous leg-room in the airline industry." JetBlue is one of the few airlines that also offers free amenities such as entertainment, beverages, snacks and Wi-Fi on its flights.

The new routes will include daily service to Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

JetBlue is also adding San Pedro Sula, Honduras; Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; Kansas City, Missouri; Milwaukee; Vancouver and Asheville to its service city roster.