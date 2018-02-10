Travelers will soon have another option to fly from San Antonio to New York City.

American Airlines announced on Tuesday a new non-stop flight from San Antonio to JFK airport.

The new service will greatly benefit business travelers seeking same-day options as a flight to New York will be scheduled to leave at 9 a.m. and return at 10 p.m. daily.

“This is exciting news for San Antonio and our travelers, because there is a growing demand from leisure travelers to visit one of the top tourist destinations in the country and now there’s even more access for business travelers to cultivate ties in the financial, high-tech, research and software sectors ,” said Russ Handy, the aviation director for the City of San Antonio, in a press release.

Tickets go on sale on October 8 for flights beginning on February 14.

This is the second city in the northeast expanding its connections to San Antonio. A new nonstop flight to Philadelphia began earlier this year.

