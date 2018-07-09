Editor's Note: An earlier version of the story identified the airport as solely for military use. We have updated our story to reflect the fact that GRK is actually for military and commercial usage.

A flight that was supposed to arrive in San Antonio at 4:30 p.m. Thursday was diverted north and remains grounded.

According to data on flightaware.com, American Airlines flight 570 departed from Phoenix at 2:20 p.m. Central time landed at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, a joint use military/commercial airport, just after 5:30 p.m. and has not taken back off.

According to American Airlines, it was a weather diversion.

