ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disney parks have announced some policy changes you will need to know before planning your next vacation.

Effective Wednesday, May 1, smoking will be banned at all Disney parks in the United States. That means the previously designated smoking areas will no longer be available inside Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Disney water parks, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex or the Downtown Disney shopping district in California.

Designated smoking areas will still be available, however, in spots outside entrances at Disney Springs in Florida. Disney resort hotels will also keep their designated smoking areas.

But that’s not all…

Also taking effect May 1 are new guidelines for stroller sizes, which will require them to be no larger than 31”wside and 52” long. Disney notes "many strollers on the market, including many double jogging strollers, fit within these size guidelines."

“These updates are designed to help guest flow and ease congestion, making the parks more enjoyable for everyone,” Disney officials said on their park blog.

Stroller wagons will also be banned May 1.

Finally, if you like to bring snacks and drinks into the parks, there are some new policies regarding ice. Effective immediately, loose ice or dry ice is no longer be permitted inside the parks. Reusable, sealed, ice packs are still allowed.