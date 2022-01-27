Adult changing station installed at San Antonio International Airport

SAT is one of about 12 airports in the United States to install one of the stations. It's located in Terminal B near gate 3.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio International Airport is getting a huge upgrade for people with special needs. An adult changing station has been added to one of its family restrooms.

SAT is one of about 12 airports in the United States to install one of the stations. It's located in Terminal B near gate 3.

An adult changing table provides safer transfers, comfortable positioning and a secure space for caregivers to help weakened or disabled adults or children who may need assistance with incontinence problems or getting dressed.

“We support diversity and inclusion and are always looking for ways to improve the experience for our millions of visitors and the adult changing station provides the much-needed accessibility for our passengers,” Jesus H. Saenz, Jr., IAP, Director of Airports, San Antonio Airport System, said. “It is our goal to make the airport safe, easy to navigate, welcoming and fully-accessible to everyone."

The adult changing station is wall-mounted and equipped with a height-adjustable changing table with grips. The table is shaped like a bed and holds up to 440 pounds and can be lowered to the floor. The station also features a toilet, sink and mirror.

Other parts of SAT's facilities have been modified to include wheelchair level counters, installation of wheelchair ramps at arrival and departure level curbs.