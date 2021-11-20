Delta issues travel waiver after gun discharge at Atlanta airport checkpoint

This came after a weapon discharge caused widespread panic and halted departures Saturday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

ATLANTA — Delta Airlines has issued a travel waiver Saturday after a weapon discharge caused widespread panic and halted departures at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Authorities are actively searching for the passenger, identified as 42-year-old Kenny Wells by the Atlanta Police Department. APD said Wells is a convicted felon, and there was a warrant out for his arrest prior to Saturday's incident at the airport.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m., and during the chaos, three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and received medical attention, the Transportation Security Administration said in a statement.

Authorities said a TSA officer identified a prohibited item via the X-Ray and proceeded with a bag search.APD said Wells grabbed the gun, it fired and he then ran off with the weapon. Officials said Wells is facing charges including the possession of an firearm of a convicted felon, discharge of a firearm by a convicted felon and reckless conduct.

Shortly after the event, Delta Airlines announced on its website that the fare difference for customers who might be impacted will be waived when rebooked travel occurs on or before Nov. 23, 2021, in the same cabin of service as originally booked.

The company said it is "coordinating with TSA and airport officials to accommodate customers as quickly and safely as possible."