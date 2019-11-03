HOUSTON — An airplane landed at Bush airport Sunday night after an engine fire, but no one was hurt, according to the Houston Fire Department.

It happened shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Airport officials tell us a United Airlines flight was coming from Newark, New Jersey when the Boeing 737-900 engine caught fire.

The fire caused a heavy commotion with emergency crews responding, but all passengers and crew were able to get off the aircraft safely. They exited the plane on the Tarmac.

