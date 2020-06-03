AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video is about how 2019 was Austin's airport's busiest year yet.
The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport saw a record number of travelers in January 2020.
Compared to January 2019, passenger growth was up by more than 13% with nearly 1.3 million passengers using Austin's airport in January 2020.
Additionally, compared to January 2019, the amount of air cargo was up 3.4% in January 2020 with more than 15 million pounds being shipped. Air services also transferred more than 14% more pounds of mail, more than 1 million pounds in total, in January 2020 than January 2019.
Austin's airport had its 10th record-breaking year in a row in 2019, with a new annual passenger record being set at more than 17 million people in the year.
Additionally, Austin's airport won a Routes Americas Award in February for its ability to attract new flights while maintaining existing ones.
