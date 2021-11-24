Airport travel ramps up on Thanksgiving Eve in San Antonio

Here's how you can make the process of getting through the chaos a bit simpler.

SAN ANTONIO — It's the day before Thanksgiving, which means it's one of the busiest flying days for airports across the country. The Transportation Security Administration is expecting to screen more than 20 million people this week alone.

San Antonio International Airport is expecting more than 140,000 people to fly through the airport beginning from last Friday until this coming Sunday.

So far, the greatest number of people the airport has seen so far is more than 16,000 fliers on Friday.

Airport officials tell us that 14,700 were screened on Monday. Airports are expecting travel volume to be similar to pre-pandemic levels.

If you're getting ready to board a flight, TSA officials and airport authorities remind you to come prepared.

Bring your mask. You must wear it even if you're vaccinated.

TSA also asks that you make sure you avoid bringing prohibited items, that way the process moves along faster for you and others.

Starting Wednesday, airport officials asks that if your flight is before 7:30 a.m., you get here two hours before your flight

If your flight is after 7:30 a.m., it's best to try to arrive 90 minutes before.