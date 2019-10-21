VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's National Teen Driver Safety Week!

AAA’s research team found more than 60 percent of teens got their driver’s license before the age of eighteen, which is an eleven percent increase since 2012.

So, the National Transportation Safety Board designated a week to raise awareness around the dangers for teen drivers.

Georjeane Blumling is the Vice President of Public Affairs for AAA Tidewater. She said teens have always been the highest risk.

AAA’s research found new drivers, 16 to 17 years old, are three times as likely to get into a deadly crash compared to adults.

“That means that they’re more dangerous to themselves, but they’re also more dangerous to cars around them. As well as passengers in their car or even pedestrians on the road,” said Blumling.

To help teen drivers ease into hitting the road safely, all states implemented “graduated driver licensing systems.” The programs require a minimum holding period and practice requirements for teens, with learner’s permits.

Plus, a restricted license to limit driving at night or with peer passengers.

Even with those parameters, Blumling said it's also up to parents to teach the rules of the road.

“Parents need to understand if your child is not ready, if your teenager is still nervous behind the wheel still is not comfortable being out on the road, keep them at a learner's permit longer and work with them more,” said Blumling.

It's a friendly reminder for parents and teens, that it takes a team to keep new drivers and others safe on the road.

