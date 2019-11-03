HOUSTON — A jetliner landed safely at Bush Airport after passengers reported hearing a bang before an engine caught fire during their flight from New Jersey to Houston late Sunday.

The incident happened shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Airport officials tell KHOU 11 News a United Airlines flight was coming from Newark when the Boeing 737-900 engine caught fire.

One passenger says he was near the left side wing where the fire happened at about 30,000 feet.

"There was a very crazy, distinct vibration on the plane," he told KHOU 11. "Everyone started getting a little uncomfortable. Pilot came on and said they were going to start the decent. Vibration got worse. And then I saw a flash of light outside the window."

Power was shut off on the plan after it touched down and it coasted to a stop.

The fire caused a heavy commotion with emergency crews responding, but all passengers and crew were able to get off the aircraft safely. They exited the plane on the Tarmac and boarded buses to get to the terminal.

