PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating after a car drove off into a bayou early Sunday morning.

Officers found the car in Alligator Bayou in the 3800 block of Martin Luther King Drive / TX 82 around 1:35 a.m. Sunday, June 30, Port Arthur Police spokesperson Timothy Dinger said in a release.

Two officers went into the water trying to rescue the driver, but were unable to get her out. Port Arthur Fire Department arrived on scene and was able to pull her out of the car. She was taken to the Medical Center of SETX and pronounced dead after multiple lifesaving efforts, police said.

Her name is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

Port Arthur Police said this accident is under investigation by the Field Operations Division, the Advanced Accident Team and the Port Arthur Criminal Investigations Division.

