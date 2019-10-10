ARLINGTON, Texas — What does the future of transportation in North Texas look like? TxDOT staff have a few ideas, but they believe they can't answer that question without feedback from the people driving their roads every day.

Wednesday night in Arlington, TxDOT hosted a public meeting as part of the launch of The Texas Transportation Plan 2050 to address the change in all modes of transportation expected in our area in the next 30 years. That includes things like the growing population and the addition of driverless cars.

RELATED: Uber holds town hall in downtown Dallas to discuss bringing self-driving cars to the city

TxDOT also wants to hear from people about their individual concerns, be it unfinished projects or congested areas.

JoAnna Cardoza came to share one of her big issues in person.

"I came here as part of the business community, because when TxDOT starts expanding highways unfortunately sometimes the business community suffers because they use right-of-ways to take over businesses," she said.

Cardoza and anyone else with feedback to share with TxDOT are asked to fill out these online surveys before November 15th. After that, the department will gather information and ideas to incorporate into the Texas Transportation Plan 2050 to be released in February 2020.

More on WFAA: