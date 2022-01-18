Woman struck, killed on west side

Police said a driver did not see the woman who was walking along the main lanes of the highway. She died at the scene. The driver stopped and called 911.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman died in an accident early Tuesday morning on the west side – which shut down US Highway 90 near West Military Drive until 6 a.m. Police said a driver did not see the woman, as he struck her traveling eastbound on the highway.

The woman, who was walking along the main lanes of the highway, around 3:30 a.m. died at the scene. Investigators with the San Antonio Police Department said the driver stopped and called 911. At this time, he's not facing any charges, authorities said.

The woman's age and identity have not been released.