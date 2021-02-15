VIA Metropolitan Transit suspends all service until further notice

All bus, VIAtrans and VIA Link service is temporarily suspended.

SAN ANTONIO — VIA Metropolitan Transit announced it will suspend all service until further notice due to the dangerous road conditions.

All bus, VIAtrans and VIA Link service is temporarily suspended. They told KENS 5 they will continue to monitor road and weather conditions and provide updates online.

For more information, visit VIA's website and social media here. You can also call the VIA Go Line at (210) 362-5050 for the latest service updates.

Customer Information lines are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and will operate on these hours while service is suspended.