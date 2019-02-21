SAN ANTONIO — Eight months into operation, VIA says it's seeing some growth of ridership at its Stone Oak Park and Ride station, and it expects to see more with upcoming developments.

VIA says its most recent recorded data shows about 16,000 rides per month at the station. It expects more people to ride as they learn about what options are available for commutes through the station, especially when it comes to the high-occupancy-vehicle lanes that give buses a faster way of getting around, especially in the highly-congested 281 corridor.

"The daily ridership here has been rising steadily, so it's helping to ease some of the congestion, and as the TxDOT lane opens up it will be even smoother," said VIA Communications Manager Lorraine Pulido.

Upcoming construction will allow buses to bypass some traffic by 2021.

"There’s going to be a flyover so that the buses will be able to pass the traffic down below," Pulido said.

VIA said that while traffic through the center is still in its beginning stages, it built the station with the future in mind, and is preparing for growth in the area to come.