It started when the bus driver was heading the wrong way on West Commerce Street Tuesday morning.

SAN ANTONIO — A VIA bus driver clipped the edge off of an awning after trying to make U-turn, officials say.

Tuesday morning, a VIA bus driver turned the wrong was into a one way street on the 800 block of West Commerce Street, officials said.

The driver stopped the bus and asked a bus passenger to get off the bus and stop traffic so that he could make a U-turn. During the process, the driver clipped the edge of an awning off of a building.