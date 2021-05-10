Vehicle fire, crash caused backup on northeast side

The shutdown happened on I-35 near Walzem Road on Tuesday morning. The crash caused a vehicle fire around 4:45 a.m., but it was cleared by 6:15 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO — UPDATE: The crash scene was cleared by 6:15 a.m.

There was a big backup on the northeast side, where an accident had part of I-35 shutdown near Walzem Road on Tuesday morning. The crash caused a vehicle fire around 4:45 a.m., authorities said.

Some southbound lanes of I-35 between Eisenhauer Road (exit 164) and Rittiman Road (exit 164) are backed up to the I-35/I-410 interchange.