SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Department of Transportation says it expects to complete the new "displaced left turn" intersection near Loop 1604 and Bandera Road by the end of April.

Weather and some issues syncing up traffic lights in the area created some delays, but TxDOT says all that's left to complete is a layer of asphalt and fixing the lights.

TxDOT released a statement reading:

"We're looking forward to providing the community a great experience with this new and unique intersection at Loop 1604 and SH 16 (Bandera Road). It will increase safety since it will have fewer potential crash points while reducing wait time by providing drivers dedicated left-turn lanes from Bandera to 1604. Construction is nearly finished with a final layer of asphalt remaining. The biggest challenge we've faced is on the electrical end -- getting new traffic lights to sync correctly with the existing ones. We're working as fast as we can with the City of San Antonio on this effort and expect to have the intersection opened by the end of this month."