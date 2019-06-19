The above video originally aired April 29.

The Texas Department of Transportation has announced a full closure at the intersection of Loop 1604 and SH 16 on the northwest side of the city.

The intersection will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, June 21 until 5 a.m. Monday, June 24, TxDOT says. Crews will be working on a final paving of the new displaced left turn configuration at the intersection.

TxDOT officials say the closure will be of a similar format to the full shutdown of that intersection that took place at the end of April. Police officers will be on hand to direct traffic, but officials urge drivers to avoid the area if possible and to seek alternative routes during the scheduled closure.

A blog post from the department details the closure and alternate routes for the weekend.

RELATED: City's first ever 'displaced left turn' lane now in operation in northwest SA