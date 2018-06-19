According to police, two people were killed and two more were transferred to a local hospital in critical condition after a northeast-side crash late Tuesday morning.

The San Antonio Police Department says that a black SUV was traveling south on Green Mountain Road just outside 1604 around 11 a.m. when the vehicle lost control and started driving toward oncoming traffic.

Police say that the SUV hit a pickup truck traveling north.

Two people were killed and two more were transferred to SAMM-C in critical condition.

No word yet on the identities of the victims.

This is a developing story. For further details, stay tuned to KENS 5 and KENS5.com.

© 2018 KENS