Trick-or-treating this Halloween? Here's how you can help prevent a pedestrian fatality

Carrying glow sticks or flashlights and using reflective tape or stickers on costumes and bags can help drivers see pedestrians more easily.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — While Halloween is full of horror movies and spooky stories, the holiday can also bring something even scarier. With so many child pedestrians walking around, the risk of getting hurt increases.

With the sun setting a little earlier this time of year, experts warn that parents and kids need to be hyper-aware of their surroundings.

Here are some things drivers and pedestrians can do to have a safer Halloween:

Drive slow, especially in residential areas

Be alert and watch for children crossing the street

Carry glow sticks or flashlights, and use reflective tape or stickers on costumes and bags

Remind kids to cross the street at corners or crosswalks

Use battery-powered candles or glow sticks in your jack-o-lanterns.

Wearing light-colored clothes is also a good option. Mark Moellenbers, assistant chief of ESD No. 2, suggests using face paint instead of face masks.

"One other thing that can impact the ability for somebody to be able to see the traffic around them and when they're crossing the street is to have face paint instead of a mask," he said. "[Masks] tend to block the peripheral vision and make it harder to see. We highly encourage to be real cautious when mask-wearing or warning to use alternative means of dressing besides just a mask."

And if you plan to go bar-hopping during Halloween, make sure you have a designated sober driver.

It's also important to remember that when many accidents happen at the same time, it increases the burden on emergency responders, who are already dealing with staffing shortages.

With these simple tips, you can help avoid a tragedy and have a safer Halloween.

Pamela Comme on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube