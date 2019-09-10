SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Department of Transportation is preparing drivers for a traffic switch this weekend, followed by intersection reconstruction that could lead to additional traffic. Drivers will want to plan extra time into their commutes.

Part of the ongoing US 281 Segment 1 Expansion Project includes a new overpass at Evans Road. Starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, northbound and southbound 281 traffic at Evans will shift from the current main lanes to new frontage roads so crews can work on the overpass in the middle. Crews aim to have the work complete by Saturday evening.

Afterward, crews will begin reconstruction of the 281 and Evans intersection between the new frontage roads. TxDOT expects it to take about a week. Drivers should expect additional traffic and leave early or choose alternate routes.

