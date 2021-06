It is unclear what led to the accident and how many people are involved.

SAN ANTONIO — A major crash has been reported north of downtown, the San Antonio Police Department said.

"Please avoid WB IH-10 near Hildebrand and Fresno. Officers are working a major accident on the highway and have closed this area," SAPD's tweet says.

It is unclear what led to the accident and how many people are involved. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.