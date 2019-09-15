SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Department of Public Safety released lane closure announcements that will last between Sunday and Friday.
The closures include:
Sunday, September 15
- Eastbound US 90 frontage road between Loop 1604 to I-410, 24 hour closure. Crews with SAWS will close one lane for water main work.
- Southbound Babcock Road between I-410 and Centerview Drive, 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Crews with CPS Energy will close the right and center lane for pole work.
- I-410, both directions between Callaghan Road and Fredericksburg Road, 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews with CPS Energy will close the right lane for crossing power lines. Traffic will be stopped periodically for a short period of time.
Monday, September 16
- Eastbound US 90 frontage road between Loop 1604 to I-410, 24-hour closure. Crews with SAWS will close one lane for water main work.
- Westbound FM 1957 (Potranco Road) between Empresario Drive and American Lotus, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for sidewalk, deceleration lane, signal upgrade work.
- Eastbound FM 1957 (Potranco Road) between Seascape and Fillmore Drive, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for sidewalk work.
- Northbound FM 471 (Culebra Road) between Roth Road and FM 1560, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for deceleration lane work.
- Northbound Loop 345 (Fredericksburg Road) at Crossroads Boulevard, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews with CPS Energy will close the right turn lane for sidewalk work.
Tuesday, September 17
- Eastbound US 90 frontage road between Loop 1604 to I-410, 24 hour closure. Crews with SAWS will close one lane for water main work.
- Westbound FM 1957 (Potranco Road) between Empresario Drive and American Lotus, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for sidewalk, deceleration lane, signal upgrade work.
- Eastbound FM 1957 (Potranco Road) between Seascape and Fillmore Drive, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for sidewalk work.
- Northbound FM 471 (Culebra Road) between Roth Road and FM 1560, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for deceleration lane work.
Wednesday, September 18
- Eastbound US 90 frontage road between Loop 1604 to I-410, 24 hour closure. Crews with SAWS will close one lane for water main work.
- Westbound FM 1957 (Potranco Road) between Empresario Drive and American Lotus, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for sidewalk, deceleration lane, signal upgrade work.
- Eastbound FM 1957 (Potranco Road) between Seascape and Fillmore Drive, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for sidewalk work.
- Northbound FM 471 (Culebra Road) between Roth Road and FM 1560, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for deceleration lane work.
Thursday, September 19
- Eastbound US 90 frontage road between Loop 1604 to I-410, 24 hour closure. Crews with SAWS will close one lane for water main work.
- Westbound FM 1957 (Potranco Road) between Empresario Drive and American Lotus, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for sidewalk, deceleration lane, signal upgrade work.
- Eastbound FM 1957 (Potranco Road) between Seascape and Fillmore Drive, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for sidewalk work.
- Northbound FM 471 (Culebra Road) between Roth Road and FM 1560, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for deceleration lane work.
Friday, September 20
- Eastbound US 90 frontage road between Loop 1604 to I-410, 24 hour closure. Crews with SAWS will close one lane for water main work.
- Westbound FM 1957 (Potranco Road) between Empresario Drive and American Lotus, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for sidewalk, deceleration lane, signal upgrade work.
- Eastbound FM 1957 (Potranco Road) between Seascape and Fillmore Drive, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for sidewalk work.
- Northbound FM 471 (Culebra Road) between Roth Road and FM 1560, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews will close the right lane for deceleration lane work.