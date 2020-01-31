SAN ANTONIO — A heads-up for you folks getting ready to make the Friday afternoon commute home!

Department of Transportation officials said via Twitter that, beginning at about 4 p.m., there will be an emergency closure of two northbound I-35 lanes at Weidner in northeast San Antonio as maintenance crews head to the area for "emergency pothole repair work."

TxDOT officials added that the repairs are expected to take about two hours, and will amend a "safety issue that must be addressed now."

Drivers are expected to seek alternative routes as they head home for the weekend.