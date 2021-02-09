These are the best and worst cities to drive in, report says

Where does the Alamo City rank compared to the 100 largest cities in the U.S.?

TEXAS, USA — Wallet Hub released its list of best and worst cities to drive in. Their data set ranges from average gas prices to annual hours in traffic congestion per auto commuter to auto-repair shops per capita.

So, where does the Alamo City rank compared to the 100 largest cities in the U.S.? Well, 24.

However, the best city to drive in Texas is apparently Corpus Christi, ranking in the fifth spot overall. Austin trails behind at 10. Plano is right behind Austin at 11, El Paso is 18, Laredo is 20, Arlington is 23, Garland is 29, Forth Worth is 32, Lubbock is 42, Irving is 43, Dallas is 53 and Houston is 71.

As for the worst big city to drive in the U.S., Oakland came in last.

As for who has the lowest average gas prices, San Antonio is at the top of the list.

To see the full findings, click here.